Family of Francois's Langur in Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park welcomes their baby princess
(People's Daily Online) 15:52, September 02, 2021
Baby Francois's langur "Elephant" and her three-year-old sister "Duanwu" are seen together on Aug. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
"Elephant" made her first debut at Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park. Being her mother's second child, "Elephant" was given birth to by the female Francois's langur "Huan Huan" on the early morning of August 12.
Newborn Francois's langur babies have a body colored in golden yellow, which will turn into black after two or three months.
