Highlights of women's singles class 4 final of table tennis at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
(Xinhua) 09:30, August 30, 2021
Zhou Ying of China reacts during the women's singles class 4 final of table tennis event between Zhou Ying of China and Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel of India at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
