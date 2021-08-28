Home>>
Highlights of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 27
(Xinhua) 10:16, August 28, 2021
Ji Zhenxu (bottom) of China competes with Martin Legner of Austria during their men's singles first round of wheelchair tennis event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
