Bach arrives in Tokyo for Paralympics opening ceremony
(Xinhua) 15:07, August 24, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has arrived in Tokyo and will attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games Tuesday night.
Japanese newspaper Nikkei said that Bach landed on Monday and is exempted from three-day self-quarantine. He will attend some events and is expected to leave Japan on Thursday.
Bach, who last time arrived on July 8, stayed in Japan for over a month for the Olympic Games.
The Paralympic Games will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 without spectators.
