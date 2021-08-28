Chinese powerlifters win three more golds at Tokyo Paralympics

Xinhua) 09:48, August 28, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese powerlifters pocketed three golds and one silver in fierce competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games here on Friday.

During the second day of the powerlifting competition, Chinese young gun Qi Yongkai claimed the gold in men's 59-kg event in his debut at the Paralympics.

Though failing to lift 183kg in his first attempt, Qi managed to hoist 185kg in his second attempt and 187kg in the third, enabling him to beat three-time Paralympic champion Sherif Osman, as Qi weighs less than the Egyptian legend.

"I was anxious in my first attempt, which led to technical problems. I feel very happy that I ended as a champion because this is my first Paralympic gold medal and this is my dream. Hopefully, I can break the world record created by Osman in the next Paralympics," Qi told Xinhua.

In the women's 50-kg event, Hu Dandan performed well with three successful attempts. Her third lift of 120kg forced her strong rival Rehab Ahmed from Egypt to try 121kg in the third attempt but the latter failed. Hu won her second Paralympic gold medal as she weighs less than Ahmed, whose best lift in the day is also 120kg.

"I am relaxed and not under too much pressure today, so I had good performance. Powerlifting is a sport that will always challenge the athletes to the extreme. I will work hard to strive to have a good performance three years from now in Paris," Hu said in a conversation with Xinhua.

For Chinese powerlifting legend Liu Lei, Tokyo 2020 is his fourth time to compete in the Paralympics. He won his fourth Paralympic gold in the men's 65-kg event thanks to his success in the first attempt of 198kg as he failed in his second and third attempts.

In the women's 55-kg event, Chinese veteran Xiao Cuijuan who appeared on the Paralympic stage for the fifth time, failed to lift 126kg in her third attempt, and lost the gold to Ukrainian powerlifter Mariana Shevchuk.

As of Friday, the Chinese powerlifters have won four golds and two silvers at the Tokyo Paralympics.

