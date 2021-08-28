Chinese flag bearer Wang breaks Asian record, but misses Paralympic medal at men's 100m T47

Xinhua) 14:17, August 28, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Hao set an Asian record of 10.74 seconds to finish fourth in the men's 100m T47 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games here on Friday.

Wang who also finished fourth in the same event at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, improved his clock time by 0.29 seconds this time.

"I made a little mistake at the beginning, and then I had no chance to catch up," Wang said, adding he felt a bit disappointed at the result.

"This is my best record, but if I could have done better at the start. I might have gotten a medal," the Chinese continued.

"There are two events left, and I'm most confident about long jump!"

As the flag bearer for the Chinese delegation at the opening ceremony, Wang said he was very proud.

"I really appreciated that my country trusted me and gave me this opportunity. I can only repay it with my best performance."

Brazilian Ferreira dos Santos Petrucio won the gold in 10.53 seconds as he bettered his own Paralympic record.

Poland's Derus Michal took the silver in 10.61 seconds, setting a European record, while another Brazilian, Junior Washington placed third in 10.68 seconds.

Wang will compete in the men's long jump T47 on August 31 and the men's 400m T47 on September 3.

