Highlights of women's F34 class javelin throw final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 08:40, August 30, 2021

Zou Lijuan of China competes during the women's F34 class javelin throw final of athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

