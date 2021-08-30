Home>>
Highlights of women's F34 class javelin throw final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
(Xinhua) 08:40, August 30, 2021
Zou Lijuan of China competes during the women's F34 class javelin throw final of athletics event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
