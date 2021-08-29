Day 4 Roundup: China continues winning streak with 11 more golds to top medal tally at Tokyo Paralympics

Xinhua) 09:32, August 29, 2021

China's Paralympic team continued its winning momentum to snatch 11 more gold medals on Saturday at Tokyo 2020, topping the medal ranking with a total of 77 medals including 30 golds.

China snatched three gold medals in wheelchair fencing on Saturday. Sun Gang beat Hungary's Richard Osvath in the men's foil individual category A final, while his teammates Feng Yanke and Gu Haiyan respectively won golds in the men's foil individual category B and women's foil individual category A.

"This gold medal is what I have been dreaming for 12 years. Today I've finally realized my dream," Sun said. "We've been competing so many times against each other [against Osvath], but I think my condition today was better. I was nervous during the match, but I managed to do it."

China's athletics team registered its first gold in track and field as Liu Cuiqing ran 56.25 seconds to defend her title with guide Xu Donglin in the T11 women's 400m, breaking the Paralympic record, while Liu Li dominated the F32 men's club throw with a world record of 45.39m.

"I'm very excited and surprised to win gold again. I would like to appreciate my country giving us the support to practise," said Liu Cuiqing.

"At Rio 2016 we broke the world record, but it was kind of expected because we were very well prepared. This time, [winning gold] was unexpected. We were injured for around one year, and we performed better than what we imagined. To win in Tokyo is a dream," said Xu.

China's Liu Yu dominated the SM4 women's 150m individual medley final at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Saturday night. The Chinese swimming team continued to sweep all medals in the S11 women's 100m backstroke final, with Cai Liwen winning gold in a world record time of 1 minute and 13.46 seconds.

"My coach told me about the result as soon as I got out of the water. I'm overjoyed. All the hard work that I've put in over the past two years training for the Paralympics has come to something. The pain that I endured through injury to get here today has not been for nothing," Cai said after the competition.

On the first gold medal day of table tennis on Saturday, China's Feng Panfeng and Liu Jing beat their opponents 3-2 and 3-1 respectively to win gold medals in the class 3 men's singles and class 1-2 women's singles.

"I thought about it before the match - what a great achievement it would be to win four consecutive golds. At 2-0 I also thought about it. After that, I didn't dare think. I was scared of losing," Feng said on winning four successive Paralympic men's singles golds.

Also on Saturday, Chen Minyi and Zhang Tianxin beat the Czech Republic team in the W1 mixed archery final to win China's first gold medal in the sport, while powerlifter Tan Yujiao clinched gold in the women's 67kg category final.

