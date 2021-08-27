Chinese universities welcome new students with creative memorabilia

People's Daily Online) 13:20, August 27, 2021

Some universities in China have launched creative products to welcome new students, who will soon begin a new school year.

Yunnan Polytechnic College in southwest China’s Yunnan province has prepared “elephant riding licenses” for some new students, in the hope of raising awareness on the protection of wild Asian elephants, which are mostly found in the province.

Photo shows “elephant riding licenses” launched by Yunnan Polytechnic College in southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo courtesy of the official Weibo account of Yunnan Polytechnic College)

The license has the holder’s basic information on the left-hand side of the page and details about an elephant on the right side. Each elephant has its own local name attached, such as “Shaobaogu” and “Xiaoyangyu,” most of which are also names of food, as well as the animal’s height, color, and food preference.

The license holders are most definitely not allowed to actually ride on top of Asian elephants, as the flagship species found in the rainforest are under A-level state protection in China. Currently, there are only about 300 wild Asian elephants in the province.

College authorities have said that they hope to help students better understand local features and raise awareness in the area of wildlife conservation.

Photo shows “camel riding license” launched by Lanzhou University in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu province. (Photo courtesy of Lanzhou University)

Similarly, Lanzhou University in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu province, has introduced moon cakes inscribed with a line that reads “camel riding license” in Chinese for its freshmen, as the Mid-Autumn Festival is now drawing near. It is often mistakenly believed that the university is located in a desert region and that students sometimes travel there by camel. The university has decided to use the label as a kind of self-mockery to encourage students to work hard during the new school year.

Photos shows moon cakes, which are inscribed with a line that reads “camel riding license” in Chinese, as introduced by Lanzhou University in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu province. (Photo courtesy of Lanzhou University)

