Universities show off their creative admission packages

Chinadaily.com.cn) 19:06, June 30, 2021

A gift parcel from Fudan University to its incoming students. [Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The Information Office of the Shanghai Municipal Government on Wednesday showcased the creative admission packages that 43 higher education institutions in Shanghai have prepared for their incoming students.

The designs, which could be found on the official WeChat account of the information office, range from elaborate lanterns to exquisite boxes and envelopes with pop-up art.

In addition to the admission letter, each freshman at Shanghai Fudan University will receive a gift parcel containing a small paper lantern that features carving designs depicting the four seasons.

The university said that it will be holding a lantern night for all freshmen when the new school year begins. The students have also been encouraged to write down their aspirations and wishes on a card that is attached to the lantern.

Also included in the package is a luggage tag, which symbolizes the university's hope that their students will "walk the world and into a better future".

