Chinese students show growing satisfaction with university learning environments

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- There has been growing satisfaction among students with learning environments at Chinese universities, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Education.

The scores measuring students' satisfaction with learning environments on campus were 60.75, 61.64, and 63.83 points out of 100 from 2016 to 2018, showed the 2018 national undergraduate education quality report.

In terms of students' satisfaction with training courses offered by Chinese universities, the scores were 64.48, 66.25, and 67.62 points for each of the three years respectively, also showing a rising trend.

In 2018, 75.9 percent of university students believed that their cooperation ability had greatly improved, and 74.1 percent were satisfied with their growth and achievements on campus, according to the report.