Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese students show growing satisfaction with university learning environments

(Xinhua)    09:56, June 30, 2020

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- There has been growing satisfaction among students with learning environments at Chinese universities, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Education.

The scores measuring students' satisfaction with learning environments on campus were 60.75, 61.64, and 63.83 points out of 100 from 2016 to 2018, showed the 2018 national undergraduate education quality report.

In terms of students' satisfaction with training courses offered by Chinese universities, the scores were 64.48, 66.25, and 67.62 points for each of the three years respectively, also showing a rising trend.

In 2018, 75.9 percent of university students believed that their cooperation ability had greatly improved, and 74.1 percent were satisfied with their growth and achievements on campus, according to the report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York