Chinese universities dominate THE Asia University Rankings 2021

Xinhua) 15:56, June 03, 2021

LONDON, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Mainland Chinese universities hold the top two for a second consecutive year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2021 released Wednesday.

Tsinghua University holds the top for the third consecutive year, after first claiming the position in 2019. Peking University maintains its position in the second place.

The rankings contain 551 universities, up from 489 in 2020, involving 30 countries and regions.

In the top 10, National University of Singapore (3rd) and University of Hong Kong (4th) maintain their 2020 positions. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (5th) moves into the top 5 after finishing 6th in 2020.

A total of 91 mainland Chinese universities are in the Rankings, seconding only to Japan (116) in terms of representation.

The Chinese mainland is also the best represented in the top 50, holding 15 positions, as Central South University (44th), and South China University of Technology (50th) move into the group. Of the 15, 13 have improved or maintained their previous ranks.

The THE Asia University Rankings 2021 used the same 13 performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings, but they were recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia's institutions.

The universities were judged across performance indicators grouped into five areas: teaching (25 percent), research (30 percent), citations (30 percent), international outlook (7.5 percent), and industry income (7.5 percent).

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)