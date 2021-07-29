Veteran postman delivers university admission letter to his own son

People's Daily Online) 16:26, July 29, 2021

Lu Zhiqiang sorts out parcels at the postal delivery station. (Photo/hndaily.com.cn)

"I am in charge of delivering university admission notices in July and August every year. Now, I finally got the chance to deliver the letter to my own son," said Lu Zhiqiang, who has worked in postal services for more than 30 years.

According to Lu, in the past, he always felt both joy and envy for those families who celebrated when they got college admission letters from their beloved universities. Now, he finally gets to know what they feel like, as his son will be enrolled in Yuanpei College, Peking University.

"The admission letter from Peking University has arrived at our station. I will deliver it to you. Just wait at home. I will be there soon," Lu said in a message sent to his wife and son. Afterwards, he carefully put this special parcel in his messenger bag and set off for his home along with one of his colleagues.

As Lu's home is near the postal delivery station, he and his colleague arrived there in just ten minutes. After knocking on the door of his own apartment, Lu checked his son Lu Haishan's ID card and examination certification according to standard delivery requirements before handing him the admission letter.

"Open it now!" urged his mother, and Lu Haishan unsealed the express. The family of three gathered together and carefully read the letter, which read: "Lu Haishan, our school has decided to admit you to Yuanpei College for professional study."

After receiving the notice, Lu's family excitedly hugged each other to celebrate the moment.

How did the parents raise such an excellent son? The father revealed that since he and his wife are both frontline postal staff who are often busy with their work, his son has always been highly self-motivated and studied willingly.

"We have to be on duty at 6:30 every morning and can't go home until after 6 o'clock in the evening. Sometimes we have to work late into the night," Lu said, adding that when his son was in primary school, his grandparents were responsible for his care. However, by the time he attended junior and senior high school, the young man had become a boarder.

For Lu Haishan's mother, developing good living and study habits from an early age was essential for her son’s success. "He had a regular routine. He always got up at 6:30 a.m. every day, went to bed before 11:30 p.m., took a nap at noon and never burned the midnight oil. Although he was a science student, he loves reading very much," she revealed.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)