Fudan University finds renowned medical expert not guilty of academic misconduct

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:02, August 23, 2021

A screenshot shows the result of the investigation into the doctoral dissertation by Zhang Wenhong by the Fudan University Graduate School, on Aug 23, 2021. [Photo/screenshot from official website of Fudan University Graduate School]

The Fudan University Graduate School on Monday released the result of its investigation into the doctoral dissertation by Zhang Wenhong, the director of the infectious disease department of Shanghai Huashan Hospital Affiliated with Fudan University.

An investigation was launched after a netizen had on Aug 14 claimed that part of Zhang's doctoral dissertation was identical to a thesis by a professor at Qilu Institute of Technology in Jinan city, Shandong province.

The university said that its academic standards committee had carried out the investigation in accordance with the relevant procedures of the 2017 Fudan University Academic Standards Implementation Regulations.

