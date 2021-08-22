Home>>
6.9-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region -- USGS
(Xinhua) 09:38, August 22, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 00:45 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 60.1023 degrees south latitude and 24.4608 degrees west longitude.
