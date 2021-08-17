Haiti quake death toll hits 1,419

Xinhua) 08:05, August 17, 2021

People remove debris after an earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Richard Pierrin)

Most of the fatalities have been registered in the department of the South (1,133), whose capital is Les Cayes.

LES CAYES, Haiti, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,419, authorities announced on Monday.

The 7.2-magnitude quake also left at least 6,900 people injured and destroyed over 37,000 homes, according to the country's civil protection agency.

The agency said on Twitter it continues to airlift seriously injured Haitians by helicopter from quake-hit areas so they can receive better care.

According to the agency, most of the fatalities have been registered in the department of the South (1,133), whose capital is Les Cayes.

At a press conference, the director of civil protection agency, Jerry Chandler, underscored the international support Haiti is receiving.

"We continue to work with our friends from the international community. Many of them have offered to come in our support," Chandler said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Sheng Chuyi)