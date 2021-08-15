7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti leaves at least 227 people dead

Xinhua) 09:27, August 15, 2021

SANTO DOMINGO, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- A 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday has left at least 227 people dead and dozens of others wounded or missing, said local authorities.

The country's civil protection agency tweeted that most of the deceased (158) were killed in the south of the country, the area that had likely received the worst damage from the earthquake.

The agency also thanked local rescue teams and residents who have saved a large number of people from the rubble of collapsed buildings as hospitals continue to receive the injured.

The earthquake occurred at 8:29 a.m. local time northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first images from the country indicated that several buildings collapsed under the force of the strong earthquake.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had issued a tsunami warning, but lifted it hours later.

Due to the amount of damage, it is possible that the mortality rate will be high, and the number of casualties is expected to increase in the coming hours, said Jerry Chandler, director of the civil protection agency.

