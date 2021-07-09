Home>>
15 Colombians, 2 Haitian Americans arrested over assassination of Haitian president
(Xinhua) 13:39, July 09, 2021
SANTO DOMINGO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Haitian police arrested 15 Colombians and two Haitian Americans suspected in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, officials announced Thursday.
At least 28 people participated in the murder of the Haitian president, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, said Leon Charles, director of Haiti's National Police at a press conference, accompanied by Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph.
Eight other people have fled and three assassins were killed in the shootings with security forces, added the official.
Moise was shot dead on Wednesday at his residence during an early morning raid by a group of gunmen.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Four of Haitian president's suspected killers dead, two arrested
- Haitian police arrest gunmen suspected of killing President Moise: gov't official
- Haiti's interim prime minister calls for calm in wake of president's assassination
- Security Council expresses deep concern over multiple crises in Haiti
- Haiti marks 10th anniversary of deadly quake
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.