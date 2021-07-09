15 Colombians, 2 Haitian Americans arrested over assassination of Haitian president

Xinhua) 13:39, July 09, 2021

SANTO DOMINGO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Haitian police arrested 15 Colombians and two Haitian Americans suspected in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, officials announced Thursday.

At least 28 people participated in the murder of the Haitian president, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, said Leon Charles, director of Haiti's National Police at a press conference, accompanied by Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

Eight other people have fled and three assassins were killed in the shootings with security forces, added the official.

Moise was shot dead on Wednesday at his residence during an early morning raid by a group of gunmen.

