Four of Haitian president's suspected killers dead, two arrested

Xinhua) 15:49, July 08, 2021

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Haitian police have arrested two of the gunmen who are suspected to have assassinated President Jovenel Moise early Wednesday, while four others were killed when apprehended by the authorities, said Leon Charles, director general of the National Police.

The police operation also led to the release of three police officers the gunmen had kidnapped in the attack at Moise's residence, Charles, accompanied by Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and other officials, told the press.

The suspects were apprehended following an intense shootout with police in the upscale Pelerin district, where Moise's residence is located, "shortly before 6 (p.m.) in the afternoon," Secretary of State for Communication Frantz Exantus said earlier via Twitter.

At the briefing, Minister of Culture and Communication Pradel Henriquez said the assailants are foreigners who speak Spanish and English, but did not provide details about their nationality or identity.

The interim prime minister stressed that the country's security situation was "under control" in the aftermath of the assassination.

He added that a forensic report was made on Moise's death and his body was then transferred to a morgue in the capital.

Regarding the state of health of the first lady, Martine Moise, who was injured in the attack, Joseph said she was "out of danger" after being transferred to a hospital in Miami, Florida.

"Fortunately, many sectors of the opposition condemned the murder," said Joseph, who hours earlier expressly asked the opposition to join in denouncing the assassination.

Moise was shot dead at his residence during an early morning raid by a group of gunmen.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)