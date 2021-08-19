Sunflowers in full bloom

Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:07, August 19, 2021

Sunflowers are in full bloom at Hetao plain in Bayannuur city, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo by Chen Qiang/For chinadaily.com.cn)

Sunflowers are in full bloom, covering an area of 266,660 hectares on Hetao plain in Bayannuur city, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

The fields of sunflowers at Hetao plain account for a quarter of the total areas planted with the flower in China, which produces one-third of all the sunflower seeds in the country.

