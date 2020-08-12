“Sunflower girl” of Ewenki nationality brings herders out of poverty

A girl from the Ewenki nationality in Hulunbeier city, north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, is serving not only as a national “sunflower” handicraft production talent, but is also taking the lead in helping local herders get rid of poverty.

Uran tells her stories to reporters. (Photo/cctv.com)

Uran has been living on the the grasslands since she was young. After graduating from high school, she was assigned to work at a dairy factory in her hometown. In 1995, Uran was elected as a model worker of the autonomous region. However, the dairy industry was experiencing a slump at that time. As livestock farming provided the main source of revenue for Uran’s family, their income was extremely unstable.

In 2005, when grasslands started to become fashionable as tourist destinations, Uran became a tour guide. She began to use her handmade “sunflowers” as decorations for Mongolian yurts, and would often wear sunflower ornaments.

Sunflower ornaments.(Photo/cctv.com)

“Why can’t we sell these ‘sunflowers’? Not only can they help spread the ethnic culture of the Ewenki nationality, they can also increase our income,” Uran asked herself.

Uran said that although she had never gone to art school, she diligently studied how to make their most popular sunflower ornaments. Furthermore, Uran led several herdsmen women to produce semi-completed products of these sunflowers, which she would sell to tourists after re-processing.

Sunflower ornaments.(Photo/cctv.com)

In 2010, after carrying out thorough market research, Uran decided to develop her handicraft business and recruit more local people. After raising 600,000 yuan (about $86,400) in funds, Uran set up a studio dedicated to the production of Ewenki nationality sunflower ornaments.

Sunflower ornaments.(Photo/cctv.com)

Starting with simple sewing patterns and progressing to innovative designs, Uran has now made a success of her sunflower ornament business. To date, she has participated in 30 to 40 fairs at home and abroad, making the handicrafts of the Ewenki nationality popular among more and more people.

A local girl introduces an sunflower ornament. (Photo/cctv.com)

Uran has become an inheritor of her traditional culture. What’s more, her studio has grown from a small handicraft workshop into a company, helping local herders get rid of poverty and become more prosperous.

Local children lean to make sunflower ornaments in Uran’s workshop. (Photo/cctv.com)