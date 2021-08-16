US terrorist-like pressure campaign to trace virus origin infringes on scientific principles

The exacerbating COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of multiple virus variants around the world has generated uncertainties in the global anti-virus response. Against this backdrop, the U.S. has continued to act indifferently and irresponsibly by politicizing the virus, casting a long shadow over the global science community.

Doing all it could to pass the buck onto China, the U.S. has persisted in its terrorist-like campaign to trace the origins of the virus.

Studies have indicated that outbreaks of COVID-19 occurred in multiple places around the world as early as the second half of 2019, which means that it’s only appropriate to undertake tracing and study early cases in many of the countries in question around the world.

However, the U.S., in its stubborn attempts to ignore all relevant facts and with complete disregard for the truth, has been attempting to force the World Health Organization (WHO) and global scientists into supporting the absurd “lab leak” theory by means of its hegemonic dominance, bullying, and threats, which has resulted in the scientists becoming a target of personal attacks and verbal abuse, with some of them even resigning in protest to demonstrate their stance.

The truth cannot be changed by way of force and the oppression of members of the international community will win over no support. The waging of this terrorist-like campaign to trace the origins of the virus, an act that crosses the ethical and moral bottom line, is doomed to be vigorously opposed by the righteous forces of humanity.

