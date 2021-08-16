Over 1.85 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 09:40, August 16, 2021

A student gets inoculated against the COVID-19 at a middle school in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2021.(Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.85 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

