Over 1.85 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 09:40, August 16, 2021
A student gets inoculated against the COVID-19 at a middle school in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2021.(Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.85 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
