Ningxia starts vaccinating teenagers aged 15-17 against COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:14, August 16, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student at a vaccination site in Jinfeng district of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2021. Ningxia recently started vaccinating teenagers aged between 15 and 17 against the COVID-19. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

