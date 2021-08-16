Home>>
Ningxia starts vaccinating teenagers aged 15-17 against COVID-19
(Xinhua) 09:14, August 16, 2021
A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a student at a vaccination site in Jinfeng district of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2021. Ningxia recently started vaccinating teenagers aged between 15 and 17 against the COVID-19. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China aims to balance COVID-19 control, economic growth
- Yangzhou launches "Falcon" air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing
- Interview: Western countries could better fight COVID-19 by learning from China, says Belgian author
- Chinese doctors brave COVID-19 to treat patients in western Cameroon
- First batch of cured COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Zhangjiajie
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.