Yangzhou launches "Falcon" air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing
(Xinhua) 08:22, August 16, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2021 shows "Falcon" air-inflated testing labs for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing at Yangzhou International Exhibition Center in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The "Falcon" air-inflated testing lab, capable of automatic COVID-19 tests, can screen up to 1.5 million people every day using the ten-in-one mixed testing approach. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
