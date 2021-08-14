China-Europe freight train trips grow in July

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The total number of China-Europe freight train trips hit 1,352 in July, up 8 percent year on year, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

This was the fifteenth straight month that trips made by China-Europe freight trains had exceeded 1,000, according to the company.

In July alone, the freight trains transported 131,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers of goods, up 15 percent from the same period of last year.

The cargo trains have played a positive role in helping the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said, adding that some 215,000 pieces of anti-pandemic supplies, weighing 1,257 tonnes, were shipped by the trains to European countries last month.

