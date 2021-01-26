China-Europe freight train transports anti-COVID-19 supplies to Poland

HANGZHOU, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The X8026 train, carrying COVID-19 prevention supplies and other products, on Monday left Yiwu City in east China's Zhejiang Province for Malaszewicze in Poland.

It is the first China-Europe freight train carrying COVID-19 prevention supplies this year, and will arrive in Poland in about 13 days.

The train is carrying a total of 100 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), with 86 TEUs containing 324 tonnes of anti-COVID-19 supplies including over 40,000 protective suits. The other 18 TEUs contain production and living supplies that will be transferred to Hamburg, Germany.

The China-Europe freight train service has remained a reliable transportation channel across the continents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, a total of 9.39 million items and 76,000 tonnes of anti-COVID-19 supplies were delivered, mainly to Italy, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands and Lithuania, and were distributed to more European countries.