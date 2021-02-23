Chinese railway police step up efforts for safe China-Europe freight train service

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese railway police have devoted extra efforts since the beginning of this year to ensure safe running of China-Europe freight train service across the country.

Apart from more frequent patrols at major railway stations, the railway police intensified fire safety inspection and launched special crackdowns, among other efforts, said the Ministry of Public Security.

The railway police also enhanced coordination with railway stations, freight operators and local departments for the purpose, said the ministry, adding that many safety hazards were eliminated.