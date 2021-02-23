Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese railway police step up efforts for safe China-Europe freight train service

(Xinhua)    11:05, February 23, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese railway police have devoted extra efforts since the beginning of this year to ensure safe running of China-Europe freight train service across the country.

Apart from more frequent patrols at major railway stations, the railway police intensified fire safety inspection and launched special crackdowns, among other efforts, said the Ministry of Public Security.

The railway police also enhanced coordination with railway stations, freight operators and local departments for the purpose, said the ministry, adding that many safety hazards were eliminated.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York