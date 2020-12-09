Chinese city launches new China-Europe freight train route

XI'AN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A new China-Europe freight train route has been launched, linking the city of Ankang in northwest China's Shaanxi Province with Central Asian and European cities.

The first freight train on this route left Ankang Tuesday afternoon, carrying 43 TEUs of goods weighing more than 700 tonnes, including household appliances and natural slate.

The train first arrived in Shaanxi's capital Xi'an, from where it is scheduled to reach Central Asia in eight days and Europe in 13 days via the Chang'an China-Europe freight route.

The Chang'an China-Europe freight train service saw more than 3,400 trips in the first 11 months of this year, almost double the figure for the same period last year.