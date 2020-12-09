Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese city launches new China-Europe freight train route

(Xinhua)    17:21, December 09, 2020

XI'AN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A new China-Europe freight train route has been launched, linking the city of Ankang in northwest China's Shaanxi Province with Central Asian and European cities.

The first freight train on this route left Ankang Tuesday afternoon, carrying 43 TEUs of goods weighing more than 700 tonnes, including household appliances and natural slate.

The train first arrived in Shaanxi's capital Xi'an, from where it is scheduled to reach Central Asia in eight days and Europe in 13 days via the Chang'an China-Europe freight route.

The Chang'an China-Europe freight train service saw more than 3,400 trips in the first 11 months of this year, almost double the figure for the same period last year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York