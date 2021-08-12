TCM used to help control COVID-19 infections in Zhangjiajie, China's Hunan

Xinhua) 08:52, August 12, 2021

A pharmacist compounds traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a hospital of TCM in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 11, 2021. Over 12,000 doses of TCM decoctions are made by the hospital every day to help control the recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Zhangjiajie. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

