US - The manipulator of origin-tracing politicization

People's Daily Online) 17:37, July 30, 2021

The second phase of the origin tracing study recently proposed by the WHO Secretariat is not a plan that seeks the origins of the novel coronavirus, but one that tries to discredit China.

Pointing fingers at China, it not only groundlessly denies the science-based conclusions reached in the first-phase study, but also turns a blind eye to the grave situation in the US and other countries.

The so-called second phase of the origin tracing study has been severely disturbed by politics and deviates from science.

Origin tracing must not be contaminated by political virus, and is not a tool for a few countries to shirk responsibilities and oppress other countries.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Du Mingming)