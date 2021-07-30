Home>>
US - The manipulator of origin-tracing politicization
(People's Daily Online) 17:37, July 30, 2021
The second phase of the origin tracing study recently proposed by the WHO Secretariat is not a plan that seeks the origins of the novel coronavirus, but one that tries to discredit China.
Pointing fingers at China, it not only groundlessly denies the science-based conclusions reached in the first-phase study, but also turns a blind eye to the grave situation in the US and other countries.
The so-called second phase of the origin tracing study has been severely disturbed by politics and deviates from science.
Origin tracing must not be contaminated by political virus, and is not a tool for a few countries to shirk responsibilities and oppress other countries.
