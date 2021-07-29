We Are China

How many U.S. EVALI cases were actually COVID-19?

Xinhua) 16:53, July 29, 2021

(Picture/ Xinhua)

E-cigarette pneumonia (EVALI) and COVID-19 are similar in images, symptoms and test results.

There are confirmed cases of doctors confusing the two.

The U.S. EVALI outbreak started months before the COVID-19 pandemic. How many of them were actually COVID-19?

