How many U.S. EVALI cases were actually COVID-19?
(Xinhua) 16:53, July 29, 2021
(Picture/ Xinhua)
E-cigarette pneumonia (EVALI) and COVID-19 are similar in images, symptoms and test results.
There are confirmed cases of doctors confusing the two.
The U.S. EVALI outbreak started months before the COVID-19 pandemic. How many of them were actually COVID-19?
