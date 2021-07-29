20-year-old suspect arrested in theater shooting in U.S. California
LOS ANGELES, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A 20-year-old suspect has been arrested in Monday's shooting that left one teenager dead and another wounded during a movie screening in the U.S. state of California, authorities said Wednesday.
The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Monday local time (06: 45 GMT on Tuesday) at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings theater in the city of Corona, which is located around 72 km southeast of Los Angeles.
During the investigation, detectives received witness statements that led to locating and arresting suspect Joseph Jimenez, said the Corona Police Department in a press release.
Police detectives served a search warrant Tuesday night at the residence of the suspect and discovered a firearm and additional evidence related to the crime scene. The firearm matched the caliber of the weapon used in the murder, according to the department.
Police said Jimenez was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery. The suspect is being held on a 2-million-U.S.-dollar bail.
Rylee Goodrich, 18, was killed and Anthony Barajas, 19, was injured in the shooting.
The victims were discovered when an employee entered the theater after the movie ended. They had both been shot in the head and there was no evidence of a struggle, local newspaper The Press-Enterprise reported, citing police sources.
Investigators believe Jimenez acted alone, but the reason he shot the two victims was unknown, the newspaper added.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. political interests crippling global pandemic fight, says expert
- Two dead, 30 hospitalized after chemical leak in U.S. Texas
- U.S. targeting China on coronavirus tracing 'a global open secret'
- Uncle Sam's selective vision on COVID-19 origin tracing
- "America first" the largest strike against multilateralism
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.