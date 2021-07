We Are China

Men's Sabre Individual table of 32 at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Xinhua) 13:40, July 24, 2021

Italy's Luigi Samele celebrates during the men's Sabre Individual table of 32 at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

