Chinese shooter Yang Qian wins first gold of Tokyo 2020 in women's 10m air rifle

Xinhua) 10:26, July 24, 2021

Yang Qian (2nd R) of China competes during the Tokyo 2020 women's 10m air rifle final in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

TOKYO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shooter Yang Qian claimed the first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a victory in women's 10m air rifle here on Saturday. Russian markswoman Anastasiia Galashina took the silver and Nina Christen of Switzerland bagged the bronze.

