Serbia, Italy progress to FIBA Olympic qualifying final

Xinhua) 15:23, July 04, 2021

BELGRADE, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Serbia and Italy advanced to the men's final of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade on Saturday.

The winner of the final on Sunday will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

In the semifinals at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Italy defeated the Dominican Republic 79-59 (22-14, 20-16, 24-8, 13-21), while Serbia eliminated Puerto Rico 102-84 (28-26, 23-14, 28-28, 23-16).

Simone Fontecchio, who had made 19 points per game, contributed 17 points to Italy. Serbia relied on Vasilije Micic, who marked 21 points and 8 assists.

