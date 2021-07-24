Tokyo 2020: mixed team 1/8 eliminations of archery

Xinhua) 13:20, July 24, 2021

Wu Jiaxin of China competes during the mixed team 1/8 eliminations of archery at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

