Tokyo 2020: mixed team 1/8 eliminations of archery
(Xinhua) 13:20, July 24, 2021
Wu Jiaxin of China competes during the mixed team 1/8 eliminations of archery at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
