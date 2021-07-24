China asks NBC to correct mistake over incomplete map at Olympics airing

CGTN) 12:09, July 24, 2021

The Chinese Consulate General in New York on Friday urged U.S. broadcaster NBC to correct its mistake after using an incomplete Chinese map when airing the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics as the Chinese delegation marched during the event.

The map symbolizes the integrity of national territory and integrity, the spokesperson for the Chinese Consulate General said, adding the broadcaster's act has seriously hurt the dignity and feelings of the Chinese people.

"We urge the NBC to recognize the serious nature of this problem and take measures to correct it," the spokesperson said.

The Consulate General also said China has always opposed politicizing sports events and actions that violate the spirit of the Olympic Charter which highlights unity, peace and friendship.

