Xinjiang's border port handles record China-Europe freight trains in H1
URUMQI, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region handled 3,057 China-Europe freight trains in the first half of the year, up 52.5 percent year on year, ranking first among the railway ports in the country.
The total rail freight volume in Horgos, China's closest port to Central Asia and Europe by land transport, reached 4.29 million tonnes, up 66.8 percent year on year, customs figures showed.
Seven new China-Europe freight train routes passing through the port opened this year, bringing the total number of freight train lines through the port to 28.
Wei Chunguang, a customs official, said household appliances, chemical products and daily necessities were the main export items, and the exports of automobile accessories and electronic components are gaining growth momentum.
There has been a steady increase in imports, such as auto parts and cotton yarn, from Central Asia and Europe on return trips by the cargo trains, Wei added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Europe freight-train service sees surging growth in H1
- China-Europe freight trains support economic lifeline amid pandemic
- China-Europe freight-train service records over 40,000 trips
- China-Europe freight train adds new route to Budapest
- China-Europe freight train from Nanjing arrives in Tilburg
- China's Xiamen posts 1,000 China-Europe freight train trips
- China's Shanxi opens freight train service to France
- China's Jinan sees 1,000 freight train trips to Europe, Central Asia
- New China-Europe freight train service launched
- China to enhance freight-train service to boost cross-border e-commerce
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.