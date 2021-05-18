New China-Europe freight train service launched

Xinhua) 16:19, May 18, 2021

LANZHOU, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A new China-Europe freight train service was launched on Monday, linking Wuwei City in northwest China's Gansu Province with Duisburg in Germany.

A freight train loaded with 50 cargo containers departed from Wuwei South Station on Monday, heading west to Duisburg.

The journey of more than 9,000 km takes 18 days. Compared with offshore shipping, it saves about 30 days in transportation time, according to the China Railway Lanzhou Bureau Group Co., Ltd., based in Lanzhou, capital of Gansu.

The service operator said that exporters had sent the outbound cargo from Tianjin Municipality and the provinces of Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shandong to a bonded logistics zone in Wuwei, where the goods were packed onto the freight train for export.

The first batch of exports weighed a total of 739 tonnes, with a value of approximately 22 million yuan (3.4 million U.S. dollars). The goods included automation machinery, industrial parts, stainless steel kitchenware, office supplies and small household appliances.

