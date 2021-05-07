Xinjiang's Alataw Pass sees robust rise in China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 16:24, May 07, 2021

URUMQI, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Alataw Pass, a major rail port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, witnessed a robust rise in China-Europe freight trains crossing the inland port in the first four months of this year.

A total of 1,918 China-Europe freight trains traveled via the port, up 56.7 percent year on year, transporting 10.01 billion U.S. dollars worth of goods, up 80.5 percent year on year, according to local customs.

Currently, 22 routes run via the port connecting 13 countries including Germany, Poland, Belgium and Russia. Vehicles and auto parts, household appliances and daily commodities are among the main items exported through the port, while imports include cars and auto parts, cotton yarn and wood.

