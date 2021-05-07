Home>>
Xinjiang's Alataw Pass sees robust rise in China-Europe freight train trips
(Xinhua) 16:24, May 07, 2021
URUMQI, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Alataw Pass, a major rail port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, witnessed a robust rise in China-Europe freight trains crossing the inland port in the first four months of this year.
A total of 1,918 China-Europe freight trains traveled via the port, up 56.7 percent year on year, transporting 10.01 billion U.S. dollars worth of goods, up 80.5 percent year on year, according to local customs.
Currently, 22 routes run via the port connecting 13 countries including Germany, Poland, Belgium and Russia. Vehicles and auto parts, household appliances and daily commodities are among the main items exported through the port, while imports include cars and auto parts, cotton yarn and wood.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Young man dances into spotlight in China's Xinjiang
- New Report: Ins and outs of the lies about Xinjiang
- Harmonious Xinjiang -- Uyghur youth tells real lives of ethnic minority people in China
- "Forced labor" in Xinjiang a false assertion: Xinjiang official
- China's Xinjiang fully guarantees ethnic minority students' rights to learn own languages: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.