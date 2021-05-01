"Forced labor" in Xinjiang a false assertion: Xinjiang official

Xinhua) 09:52, May 01, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The so-called forced labor in Xinjiang is a false assertion, a spokesperson with the government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said here on Friday.

In response to accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang, spokesperson Xu Guixiang told a press briefing that the employment of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang is protected by law, and Xinjiang has been strictly implementing the country's labor law.

Moreover, people in Xinjiang have freedom in employment, and what the government does is to improve employment policies and provide a good employment environment, Xu added.

"Whether in Xinjiang or any other region of China, the rights and interests of workers of all ethnic groups are respected and protected by law, including the rights to religious beliefs, ethnic cultures and languages," Xu said.

The forced labor accusations against Xinjiang, which were fabricated by certain anti-China forces in the United States and the West, constitute power politics and bullying practices, said Xu.

He added that their purpose is to undermine China's participation in global value chains, weaken the global competitiveness of Chinese enterprises, and use the Xinjiang conspiracy to contain China.

