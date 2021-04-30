Xinjiang workers choose jobs according to their own will: report

Xinhua) 15:05, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Workers of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region choose jobs according to their own will, according to a report released by the Xinjiang Development Research Center on Friday.

The report, titled "Slanderer Adrian Zenz's Xinjiang-related Fallacies Versus the Truth", rejects the claims of Adrian Zenz, a so-called German scholar, that the whole of Xinjiang is covered by forced labor and the Chinese government forces mandatory relocation of large numbers of minority workers from Xinjiang to companies in eastern China in order to change their identity and world view.

This is just Adrian Zenz's imagination and crazy talk, the report says.

In fact, workers in Xinjiang sign labor contracts with enterprises on an equal and voluntary basis and receive remuneration according to China's labor law and other related laws and regulations, and they also enjoy full freedom in choosing the places of work, says the report.

The rights of people of all ethnic groups are protected according to the law in terms of remuneration, rest and vacation, labor safety and health, and social insurance, the report says. Enditem

