No "forced contraception", "forced sterilization" in Xinjiang: report

Xinhua) 14:19, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The claim made by so-called German scholar Adrian Zenz about "forced contraception" and "forced sterilization" on Uygur women in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is a total lie, said a report released by the Xinjiang Development Research Center on Friday.

In a so-called "research report," Adrian Zenz claimed that the Chinese government has imposed contraceptive surgeries on Uygur women with one child and sterilization on Uygur women with three children.

In fact, people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang enjoy the right to informed choice of contraceptive methods, as the local reproductive technology service is based on the principle of combining state guidance with individual voluntariness, said the report titled "Slanderer Adrian Zenz's Xinjiang-related Fallacies Versus the Truth."

Late-term abortion, forced contraception, forced pregnancy test and other illegal practices are prohibited in Xinjiang, it added.

