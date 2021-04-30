Report debunks Adrian Zenz's Xinjiang-related fallacies

Xinhua) 13:31, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Xinjiang Development Research Center on Friday published a report refuting a series of so-called Xinjiang-related "research reports" concocted by Adrian Zenz, a so-called German scholar, which wantonly attack and slander China's Xinjiang.

The report, titled "Slanderer Adrian Zenz's Xinjiang-related Fallacies Versus the Truth," uses facts and figures to debunk a spate of groundless claims fabricated and spread by Adrian Zenz including the so-called "forced labor," "forced sterilization of Uygur women" and "religious repression" in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The report says Adrian Zenz concocted the so-called Xinjiang-related "research reports" under the guise of academic study.

The report says the data and cases used by Adrian Zenz in his so-called "research reports" are results of fabrication and falsification, out-of-context quotation and arbitrary combination.

Xinjiang has achieved unprecedented progress in the socio-economic development and improvement of people's livelihoods, which has been witnessed by the international community and can never be discredited by slanderers like Adrian Zenz, according to the report.

