Nang Cultural Industrial Park opens to public after renovation
(Xinhua) 13:55, April 28, 2021
Workers make Nang, a kind of crusty pancake of Uygur people, in the Nang Cultural Industrial Park (Phase I) in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 27, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
The Nang Cultural Industrial Park (Phase I) in Urumqi reopened after renovation. The renovation enriched the touring content of the Nang Culture Museum in the park and enhanced functions such as visitor experience.
