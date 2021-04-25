In pics: Xinjiang Wild Horse Breeding and Research Center

Zhan Yanbao, a researcher of Xinjiang Wild Horse Breeding and Research Centers, strokes a Przewalski's horse in Jimsar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 21, 2021. The Przewalski's horse, named after its Russian discoverer, is an endangered species native to the desert grassland of Central Asia. Once extinct in China due to hunting and a deteriorating environment, the horses were reintroduced to the country in the 1980s from Europe and raised in Xinjiang and Gansu. To save the endangered species, staff in Xinjiang Wild Horse Breeding and Research Center have been engaging in the protection, breeding and rehabilitation of the Przewalski's horses, trying to restore their population and help them go back to nature. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

