Languages

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Home>>

Blooming apricot flowers draw tourists to Xinjiang

(People's Daily Online) 18:11, April 25, 2021
Blooming apricot flowers draw tourists to Xinjiang
(Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Apricot flowers have recently gone into full bloom at a valley at the Nalati grassland in Xinyuan county of Ili Kazakh autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, drawing crowds of tourists who come to enjoy the flowers in spring. 


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories