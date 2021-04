Video: We Are China

Traditional crafts with Xinjiang characteristics exhibited in Urumqi

Xinhua) 10:24, April 27, 2021

A visitor views an exhibit at an exhibition of traditional crafts with Xinjiang characteristics in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

