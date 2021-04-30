"Karakax list" fabricated by "East Turkistan" members: report

Xinhua) 16:43, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The "Karakax List," a so-called name list cited by Adrian Zenz in his report that claimed 311 persons in Karakax, or Moyu of Xinjiang had been sent to vocational education centers, was completely fabricated by "East Turkistan" members, according to a research report.

After an investigation, relevant departments in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region found that most of the 311 people on the "list" are residents of the Bostan subdistrict in Moyu County who have been working and living normally there, said the report, titled "Slanderer Adrian Zenz's Xinjiang-related Fallacies Versus the Truth," released by the Xinjiang Development Research Center.

Only a tiny few of them who were influenced by religious extremism or committed minor crimes have received vocational education and training in accordance with the law, the report said.

